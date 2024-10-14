Atul Parchure dead: Veteran Bollywood actor known for Marathi & Hindi works, dies at 57 after cancer battle
Parchure had been battling cancer for a long time, but reportedly overcame the illness last year and returned to work, according to reports.
The versatile actor, known for his work across stage, television, and cinema, had recently announced his involvement in the new theatre production Suryachi Pillay.
His career spanned several decades, and he was known for his memorable roles in both Hindi and Marathi serials. On Marathi television, he was best known for his leading roles in popular shows like Ali Mumi Gupchili, Jao Soon Mi Haye Gharchi, Jaago Mohan Pyare, and Bhago Mohan Pyare, all of which aired on Zee Marathi.
In the theatre world, Parchure was celebrated for his performances in iconic Marathi plays such as Kapuskondya Story, Gela Madhav Kuni Kade, Tarun Turk Mhatare Aark, Tuzhum Hai Tujpashi, Natigoti, Vishka and Valli, Tilak and Agarkar, and many others.
Parchure was also a well-known figure in Bollywood, appearing in major films such as Billu alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Partner with Salman Khan, and All The Best starring Ajay Devgn. His other film credits include Kyon Ki, Salaam-E-Ishq, Kalyug, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, and Khichdi.
In addition to his film and theatre work, Parchure was also featured in popular TV shows like Comedy Nights with Kapil, Yam Hain Hum, Comedy Circus, and R K Laxman Ki Duniya, further cementing his legacy as a versatile performer with a broad range.
