Former Modern Family star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons has come out as bisexual in a new post on social media.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old actress revealed her sexuality status in a new video in TikTok that featured a nod to her past role on the hit sitcom. Aubrey used audio from a Season 4 episode of Modern Family in which her character, Lily, declares she is gay.

The actress lip-synced along to the clip, in which Sofia Vergara’s Gloria can be heard telling Lily: “You are Vietnamese.” Lily then responded mimicking her character as she says: “No I’m not. I’m gay, I’m gay!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aubrey captioned the video “People keep joking so much abt [about] me being gay when I literally am (I’m bi)”, adding “hehe happy pride month and to all a good night.”

Aubrey was just four years old when she joined the cast of Modern Family, playing Lily Tucker-Pritchett, the adopted daughter of couple Cam (Eric Stonestreet) and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson). Joining in the show’s third season, she remained on the show until its conclusion in 2020.

She made history when she became the youngest ever actor to win a Screen Actors Guild Award at just four years old as part of the show’s ensemble cast. Aubrey has also appeared in Bill Nye Saves The World and Paradise Run.

She previously opened up about growing up in the spotlight, telling her 2.6 million TikTok followers: “People ask things like, "How did you know you wanted to do that when you were four? How do you know you love something when you're so young?" And the truth is, you don't.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Modern Family star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons has revealed that she is bisexual in a new post on TikTok. | AFP via Getty Images

She added that her mum, stand-up comedian Amy Anderson, did not force her onto the show, adding: “I was not abused on set or anything like that, but you don't know what you're getting yourself into at four years old when you sign a contract to be on a show.”

Revealing that life on set was “all she knew” at the time, Aubrey added: “Also, being on a TV show from a young age, people really took digs at my acting choices or they would say I'm a bad actor. I don't feel like I need to prove myself to other people... but it was really hard for me to grow up with so many people's opinions around me.”