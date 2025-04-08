Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Australian musician Brian Cadd has suffered from a “haemorrhagic stroke.”

Musician Brian Cadd is recovering after suffering from a “haemorrhagic stroke” at home. His family released a statement which read: “At the end of last week, our dear Brian suffered a haemorrhagic stroke whilst at home on the Gold Coast.”

“Fortunately, he received medical attention quickly and he is currently under the care of the Gold Coast University Hospital. He is stable and his medical team is monitoring his progress and while it will likely be a long road ahead, he is showing early, encouraging signs.

“We’d like to thank the wonderful team looking after him at the Hospital and for everyone’s well wishes. “We will keep everyone updated as his condition improves but we kindly request privacy at this critical time.”

Australian singer Brian Cadd is recovering after suffering a stroke at home. Here he is posing after receiving an Honorary Masters award from the Australian Institute of Music on July 18, 2009 in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Following the statement from Brian Cadd’s family about his health, they have been inundated with messages on social media. One fan wrote: “Sending get well wishes to this beautiful man, wishing him a full recovery. We love you Brian Cadd. Thank you for letting us know Cadd family, “whilst another wrote: “Sending you lots of love and healing vibes.”

According to the website of the Stroke Association, a haemorrhagic stroke “is when you have bleeding in or around the brain. This can damage brain cells. Damage to brain cells can affect how the body works. It can also change how you think, communicate and feel.”

Brian Cadd, who was born in 1946, joined The Groop in 1964 and in 1969, he and Don Mudie (his bandmate) co-founded Axiom. According to Billboard, “Axiom would later relocate to the U.S. in 1971, though would split at the end of the year. Cadd released his debut self-titled solo album in 1972, before launching the Bootleg Family Band the following year.

“The band would last until 1978, achieving chart success with their cover of Loggins and Messina’s “Your Mama Don’t Dance” in 1973.”

Brian Cadd was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame and the Australian Songwriter’s Hall of Fame back in 2007 and in 2018, was made a Member of the Order of Australia.