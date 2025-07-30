Mario Paglino and Gianni Grossi created and sold custom Barbie dolls.

Barbie designers Mario Paglino and Gianni Grossi. who were in a relationship, as well as professional partners, have been killed in a car accident. The Instagram page for Barbie paid tribute to Mario and Gianni and wrote: “The Barbie team is heartbroken by the loss of Mario Paglino and Ginanni Grossi, two treasured creators and Mattel collaborators who brought joy and artistry to the world of Barbie as Magia2000.

“As passionate and talented designers and lifelong collectors, their spirit and love for the brand turned every creation they touched into a masterpiece. Beyond their remarkable talent, they shared an energy that lit up every space they entered.”

Barbie stars Mario Paglino and Gianni Grossi have been tragically killed in a car accident. Photo: Mario Paglino/Facebook | Mario Paglino/Facebook

Tributes have been paid to Mario and Gianni on the Instagram page for their company, Magia2000. One fan wrote: “It’s absolutely heart breaking that they were both here just two days ago, posting this video and replying to comments. I just can’t get over how utterly sad this is. At least they both went together and won’t suffer the loss of losing the other. It’s so so so sad. Life is so precious. Let’s make these amazingly creative and beautiful men inspire us to live our lives to the fullest and dive deep into our passions unapologetically.”

Another fan said: “Such a great loss for the doll community. You were so sweet when I met you at Barbie con this year. I’ll miss you always and treasure my Magia dolls even more so.”

Sky News’ Italian channel TG24 reported on the fatal car accident which took place in Italy and said: “The crash occurred on the stretch between Novara Est and Marcallo Mesero, on the border between Piedmont and Lombardy, where a car entered the road in the wrong direction. The death toll was four, and one seriously injured, who was transported by air ambulance to Niguarda Hospital in Milan.”

TG24 also reported that travelling with Mario and Gianni were “37-year-old Amodio Giurni, born in Potenza and a bank clerk at BPM, and his wife, a year younger than him. The only survivor is now hospitalized at Niguarda Hospital in Milan with chest trauma and fractures to a leg and arm. The fourth victim is Egidio Ceriano, 82, a resident of Cerano, in the province of Novara, and originally from Magenta. He was driving the car that entered the wrong direction.”

Author Carol JS Roth paid tribute to Mario and Gianni on Instagram and wrote: “I am in tears over the passing of my sweet friends, Mario Paglino and Gianni Grossi.

“Talented, generous, kind and beautiful inside and out. My heart hurts for them and the entire doll community. May they rest in peace ♥️🙏.”

Jozef Skekeres also paid tribute to Mario and Gianni on Instagram and wrote: “🌹💔 I’m deeply saddened by the news of Mario Paglino and Gianni Grossi’s passing. My heart goes out to their loved ones and the entire fashion doll community.

“In 2023, I reached out to them, expressing my admiration for their work with Madonna on her dolls. To my delight, Mario replied warmly, recognizing me as the creator of GlamourOZ Dolls. He even invited me to contribute a doll for their charity auction, where Magia 2000 would create a custom gown.

“As our communication developed, we planned our first collaboration, with Mario choosing Elizabet Bizelle for the project. He sent this kind message upon receiving my dolls:

“Hello dear. We got your beautiful dolls. Omg 😱 beautiful! Thank you so very much for this.” - Mario.

“Mario was excited about designing an outfit for the 2024 convention, themed around carnival. He intended to enhance Elizabet’s beauty without a full repaint, adding lipstick and a beauty spot inspired by Marilyn Monroe.

His attention to detail made the experience unforgettable. He wanted to highlight Elizabet’s feminine beauty, designing a garment that framed her décolletage and emphasized her form. He chose netting strategically to showcase her silhouette.

“Our collaboration resulted in “GlamourOZ Doll, styled by Magia2000,” for the IDC Milan Charity Auction in 2024. I felt honored to be part of such a meaningful project.

“Though I wanted to bid on our collaboration, I believed it was essential for the piece to find its place in the fashion doll community. Mario and Gianni impacted my creative life profoundly, and I will always cherish their memory. ❤️❤️

“Their tragic passing in a heartbreaking accident on the Torino Milano Highway leaves us all in shock. They were more than creators; they were inspirations, and their legacy will live on in the magic they shared.

“Rest in peace, my dear friends. You will be forever missed. 🕊️💖”