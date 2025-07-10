A holidaymaker posted a video on TikTok after she spotted A-list celebrity Margot Robbie at O Beach in Ibiza.

The user posted the video on the social media platform on Wednesday 9 June which spies on the star of hit film ‘Barbie’, Margot Robbie. The caption wrote: “Did I just witness the Margot Robbie in O Beach, Ibiza?!?.”

The user added: “I am in shock”. In the video you can clearly see the film star alongside her husband Tom Ackerley. In November 2024, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple, who quietly married in 2016, had welcomed their first child.

Robbie and Ackerley first met in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama Suite Française, where he was an assistant director and she was in front of the camera. They began dating the following year. In 2014, the pair co-founded a production company alongside friends Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr.

It has been reported that Margot Robbie is currently in Ibiza. One user commented on the TikTok confirming that they also saw her too at the beach club. The user said: “It is!! We were upstairs and I walked past her!!!”.

O Beach Ibiza is one of the iconic day club party scenes on the island. The finest A-list stars continue to descend to the island each year, seeking an indulgent escape in one of the most sought-after destinations in the world.

O Beach Ibiza has welcomed the likes of Chloe Ferry, Niall Horan and Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Dan Bilzerian as well as thousands of holidaymakers. Launched in 2012 by Wayne Lineker, the beach club has gone on to welcome thousands of revellers.