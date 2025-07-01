Holidaymakers heading to Mallorca, Spain, are being warned of a protest set to take place at Palma Airport.

Hospitality workers are plotting to blockade Palma Airport that could cause travel chaos. Over 180,000 employees across the Balearic Islands will strike on multiple days in July, with the demonstrations including a blockade on all access to Palma Airport.

The protests will erupt in the island group, off the coast of eastern Spain, on July 10, with travellers prevented from entering the departure and arrival areas on the first day of the action. Staff will then stage walkouts from their hospitality roles across the archipelago on July 18, 19, 25 and 31, the UGT union confirmed on Monday.

The demonstrations, carried out in coordination with the Spanish trade union CCOO, are expected to impact tourist accommodation, restaurants, bars and nightclubs across Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera.

The protests have been primarily motivated by calls for pay increases in the archipelago's hospitality sector, which is under ever-increasing strain as the number of international visitors continues to rise year-on-year. Hospitality workers in the Balearics are paid less than their counterparts elsewhere in Spain, according to the CCOO, with the pay offer rejected on the grounds of a "great" gulf between the union demands and the employers' proposal. Staff have also reportedly called for more clarity on expected employee workloads and reducing the working week to 35 hours.