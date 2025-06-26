A video has gone viral on social media showing Oldham Athletic striker Kian Harratt hurling a chair at a Brit holidaymaker during a brawl in Ibiza.

The footballer was caught on video hurling the chair at a Brit tourist during the poolside brawl at a hotel. Brit holidaymaker Kyle Crawford told The Sun Oldham Athletic forward Kian Harratt and three of his pals were "being horrible" to a group of women before the clash on June 21.

Two videos captured the brawl, including one which appears to show the striker - wearing black shorts and with his distinctive goatee - launch a chair at one of them. The Sun approached Oldham Athletic for comment but have not had a response as of publication.

Kyle told The Sun: "There was four lads, we didn't know who they were, being horrible to some women." Kyle didn't recognise 23-year-old EFL star Harratt at the time of the altercation - but confirmed his identity after watching the footage back, The Sun reports.

Kyle said Harratt and his friends were "throwing little rugby balls" at the female tourists inside the pool, one of which being the woman that was struck by a chair later on. Kyle said he and his mate stepped in to stand up for the women.

Kyle said he asked the group: "What you doing? Why are you hitting women? We just stuck up for her, the lads were just being idiots, immature. This video doesn't do us justice for actually being gentlemen and looking after these women."

Harratt is a 23-year-old striker, originally from Pontefract, who plays for League Two side Oldham. He played for Huddersfield for most of his career after coming through at the academy, following spells with Leeds United and Barnsley as a teen.

The striker has also played at Fleetwood, Bradford and Port Vale. In 2024, he was suspended for four months after placing 484 bets on football over a three year period. He was handed a £3,200 fine for the rule breaches - which included betting on his own team.

The footballer has now said he feels "very apologetic" and "terrible" that the chair he threw had hit the woman - but The Sun reported that he blames other tourists for starting the fight.

Harratt’s story is that a man approached his friend and punched him, so he therefore intervened. The footballer says a chair was thrown at him first, and he threw it back, but was not aiming for the woman.