Playa de Las Américas Tenerife: Two Brit girls fight in middle of street opposite Las Verónicas - raising concerns over tourist behaviour
The footage shows the two women physically assaulting each other in the middle of the street opposite Las Verónicas, the main area for nightclubs in Playa de Las Américas. In the video, some bystanders can be seen encouraging the fight, while others attempt to intervene and separate the two women.
The video has led to a wave of criticism on social media, with many expressing frustration and concern over repeated incidents of anti-social behaviour in the area. Users commented on the video saying “this is becoming unbearable” and “what a disgrace, and it’s only getting worse”.
Local residents have long complained about the unruly atmosphere in Veronicas, particularly during peak tourist seasons. This latest incident has added weight to calls for increased police presence and tighter regulation of nightlife activity, as communities want to reclaim a sense of order and safety in their neighbourhoods.
Authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the altercation. It has reignited debates about the impact of mass tourism on public order and safety in Tenerife’s most visited areas.
The incident comes after a violent brawl broke out on one of Tenerife’s most popular beaches in the south of the island. The video was posted to Instagram and captures the violent brawl taking place at Playa del Duque beach in Costa Adeje.
In the footage a group of people can be seen exchanging punches and hitting each other with sticks, while holidaymakers rush to get out of the way. The fight broke out in broad daylight in full view of beachgoers.
