A popular beach in Lanzarote is closed off to swimmers and holidaymakers due to water contamination fears.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Playa Dorada, in the resort town of Playa Blanca, was shut yesterday (Tuesday 3 June) following an alert from Public Health officials. Water samples taken on Monday showed signs of pollution, prompting Yaiza Town Council to impose a temporary ban on bathing.

The council is urging residents and tourists to stay out of the water while investigations into the cause of the contamination are carried out. More samples are being taken to monitor the situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, the council asked the public to respect the warning, saying the safety of beachgoers is the top priority. Those looking to cool off have been advised to visit nearby beaches that remain open, including the popular Papagayo coves within the Los Ajaches Natural Monument, Playa Flamingo, and the smaller beach in the heart of Playa Blanca.

A popular beach in Lanzarote is closed off to swimmers and holidaymakers due to water contamination fears. (Photo: Facebook) | Facebook

The beach will only reopen once tests confirm the water is safe for swimming. It remains closed today.

It comes after holidaymakers were banned from swimming at two beaches in Playa Las Americas, in the south of Tenerife, in May. Adeje Town Hall announced the temporary prohibition of bathing at Troya I and II beaches. The ban iwaseffective immediately following water quality tests that detected abnormal levels of Enterococcus and Escherichia coli (E. coli).