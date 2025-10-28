Barstool Sports Golf personality Cody ‘Beef’ Franke reportedly died after a ‘sudden' medical emergency.

Tributes have been paid to Barstool Sports Golf personality Cody ‘Beef’ Franke after he died at 31 following a ‘sudden’ medical emergency. One fan took to his Instagram page and wrote: “For Cody’s family who is here to manage the page, we are so sorry for the loss. Every time Cody popped up on my TL on Tuesday I always stopped to listen, and helped improve my game tremendously. Sometimes when I’m over the ball I even hear a Tip Tuesday playing in my head!

“Cody was one of the good ones and his followers and everyone he came in contact with is grateful for his presence. “Have a wonderful day” 💔.

Another fan wrote: “REST IN PEACE BIG HOMIE. DAMN. Going to go meet some random people this week just to take my hat off as I shake their hand, as an ode to you. Damn it man.”

The Fore Play podcast took to social media and wrote: “We are beyond devastated to announce that our good friend and cherished Barstool Sports colleague, Cody “Beef” Franke, passed away from a sudden medical issue over the weekend.”

In response, the PGA Tour said on Instagram that “Beef was an incredible member of the golf community. “Our thoughts are with his family and friends ❤️,” whilst another fan wrote: Cody was 1 of 1. When ya’ll came to our resort for the barstool classic he was so genuine.

“After the putting contest he started picking up Truly cans and I asked him to allow me to get them. “I can’t go all Hollywood now that I’m on camera. It’s just who I am.” Then he continued to clean up. Great human. My condolences.”

David Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, took to X and wrote: "Barstool lost a member of our family this weekend.”

"Just tragic news. You will never find a nicer more genuine person than Beef.

"It’s hard to even process it right now.

"Just another cruel reminder that tomorrow is never promised and to live each day to its fullest."