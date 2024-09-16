Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Veteran broadcaster Annie Nightingale joined BBC Radio 1 in 1970 and as well as becoming the station’s first female presenter, she went on to become its longest-serving host.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When BBC legend Annie Nightingale passed away earlier this year, her family released a statement which read: “Annie Nightingale MBE passed away yesterday at her home in London after a short illness. Annie was a pioneer, trailblazer and an inspiration to many. Her impulse to share that enthusiasm with audiences remained undimmed after six decades of broadcasting on BBC TV and radio globally.”

Four months after her death, Mary McCartney, the daughter of Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney, TV and radio presenter Sara Cox, Primal Scream singer Bobby Gillespie and legendary dance music DJ Pete Tong were among the well known faces who attended a memorial for Annie Nightingale that was held at Trafalgar Square's St Martin-in-the-Fields in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BBC legend Annie Nightingale left more than £1 million in her will | Getty Images

As well as being made an MBE in 2002, Annie Nightingale was made a CBE for services to radio in the 2020 New Year Honours. When Annie Nightingale passed away, Tim Davie, Director general of the BBC, said that she was a “uniquely gifted broadcaster” and hailed her as a “champion for female broadcasters.”

Zoe Ball also paid tribute to Annie Nightingale and said she was “heartbroken to hear the news, the original trailblazer for us women in radio.” She also said that Annie “loved music like no other… and could last any of us at the party.” Zoe Ball ended her tribute by saying “So grateful for all the love & support she offered me over the years. What a dame… rest well,” followed by a red heart emoji.

Annie Nightingale had two children Alex and Lucy with first husband Thomas and later married actor Tony ‘Blinky’ Baker, but the pair divorced. It has now been revealed that her entire estate, valued at £1,061,543, has been left to her children.