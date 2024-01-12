'Annie was a pioneer, trailblazer and an inspiration to many'

Nightingale attending the Women of the Year Lunch and Awards 2010 (Photo: Fiona Hanson/PA Wire)

Veteran broadcaster Annie Nightingale has died at the age of 83, the BBC has said.

When Nightingale joined BBC Radio 1 in 1970, she became the station's first female presenter and went on to become its longest-serving host.

In a statement reported by the BBC, her family said: “Annie Nightingale MBE passed away yesterday at her home in London after a short illness. Annie was a pioneer, trailblazer and an inspiration to many. Her impulse to share that enthusiasm with audiences remained undimmed after six decades of broadcasting on BBC TV and radio globally.”

The statement also said that a memorial service honouring her life will be held in the spring.

Nightingale first broadcast on the BBC in 1963 as a panellist on Juke Box Jury, before joining Radio 1 seven years later. She remained the station’s only female DJ until 1982, when Janice Long joined, and is credited with helping to pave the way for the likes of Sara Cox, Jo Whiley and Zoe Ball.

As a DJ she has travelled the world, and once said she had been “mugged in Cuba, drugged in Baghdad and bugged in Russia”.

During her trailblazing career, she was the first woman to present the BBC’s Old Grey Whistle Test music show which aired on BBC Two, and she wrote two autobiographical books.

In 2021, BBC Radio 1 launched a new scholarship for female and non-binary dance music DJs which was named after Nightingale. Up until recently she still hosted her show Annie Nightingale presents… on BBC Radio 1.

In 2019, she was made a CBE for services to radio having previously been made an MBE in 2002.

BBC Radio 1 DJ Danny Howard, host of Radio 1’s Dance Party, described Annie Nightingale as an “all time radio great”..

“Very sad to hear the news of Annie Nightingale passing,” he posted on X. "An all time radio great and an inspiration to many! I was in awe of her knowledge and passion for music, the way she talked about it and the stories she had! Such a kind soul and will be missed. Thank you Annie R.I.P.”