Charles Augins played the part of Queeg in series two of the BBC sci-fi sitcom Red Dwarf.

Tributes have been pouring in for BBC Red Dwarf star Charles Augins following his death at the age of 81. He played the part of villain Queeg in series two of the BBC sci-fi sitcom Red Dwarf.

Charles Augins also choreographed theTongue Tied dance, performed by Craig Charles, Chris Barrie and Danny John-Jules in the programme's second series.

Charles Augins’s friend Courtney Baker Oliver paid tribute to him on Instagram and wrote: “Now an ancestor, Charles Augins, legendary choreographer, actor and vocalist was one of my most important mentors. He was the first person to support my work as a director and always encouraged me to dream bigger and say yes to every opportunity my gifts made room for.

“To me he was friend, inspiration, and surrogate father all in one. His presence on the scene kept me connected to #MikeMalone (his best friend since they were teenagers) though Mike’s been gone for almost twenty years now. Charles connected me with his friends all over the world, always took my calls and was a sounding board in some of my most challenging moments.

Tributes have been paid to BBC Red Dwarf star Charles Augins following his death at 81.

“While his passing from labour to reward is devastating in this moment, I can only imagine the production he, Mike, Kenneth, Lynda, Glenda, and Tony are staging in heaven. The script is on point, the choreography is epic, and the harmonies are tight — I’m quite sure. “I love you Charles - you knew that. I’m so grateful I had the privilege to be in your life for nearly thirty years. You were magic and you always will be.”

Ami Stewart took to Facebook to pay tribute to him and said: “For Charles Augins:

“my Augie is gone just as he lived; on his own terms.

“How can I describe a man such as Augie who entered my life at the tender age of 16?

“A colonna portante, a beacon of light in the distance yet ever present.

“A figure who’s positive response I treasured as a universal stamp of approval.

“My teacher, mentor, intellectual nurturer, confidant and eternal friend.

“Augie, joyfully excessive in every aspect of his life, wrapping me around is elegant finger over martini’s and curried fried chicken wings and deep conversations about “our people” and our duty to elevate the next generation.

“Always be on point” and “You only have one chance to turn it out!”

“Augie, elegance of movement, thought and intellect.

“A presence and smile HE KNEW could stop traffic and silence a room with his entrance.

“Let’s go turn some heads” he would say and off we’d go to the Ritz in London clad in fur from head to toe.

“My dearest Augie, this is how I choose to remember you.

“Your smile, your wit, your kiss on my cheek. Clinking champagne glasses in limo’s and dancing the mambo in the living room on Fitzjohn’s Avenue, fireplace ablaze, the gang lounging on floor pillows egging you on.

“My dearest Augie, I am humbled to be a part of your incredible legacy.

“Eternal love and gratitude,

“Amii.”

As well as being an actor Charles Augins also worked as a dancer and choreographer.