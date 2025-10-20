Kaye Adams, a regular panellist on ITV's Loose Women, has been taken off her BBC Radio Scotland programme.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kaye Adams has been taken off her BBC Radio Scotland programme while the corporation investigates an internal complaint about her behaviour. The BBC reported that “BBC News understands an investigation has been launched, though the corporation would not comment on the nature of allegations.

“A spokesman for Ms Adams said that no complaints had been presented to her by the BBC.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The press office for BBC Scotland said: "We would not comment on individuals. If any complaints or concerns are raised we have robust internal processes in place to manage these."

Kaye Adams is best known for being a regular panellist on ITV’s Loose Women and hosted the daily phone-in programme, Call Kaye for BBC Radio Scotland in 2010, the show came to an end in 2015. Kaye Adams paired with Kai Widdrington in Strictly Come Dancing back in 2022, but was the first star to be eliminated.

BBC star Kaye Adams has been taken off air while the corporation investigates a complaint. Kaye appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022. Pic: BBC, Guy Levy

The BBC has reported that “Mornings will be presented by Connie McLaughlin on Monday. Ms Adams has not permanently left the BBC.”

Kaye Adams has 186K followers on Instagram. She posted a photo of her outfit for Loose Women a few days ago and wrote: “Love a Friday on @loosewomen! And for all of you who are going to ask…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m wearing something by someone, something else by someone else and boots by who knows…

“I know … could I be more helpful! I’ll try for better answers!!”

In response, one fan wrote: “Happy Friday Kaye!, You look gorgeous! ♥️, You’re an amazing credit to Loose Women! ♥️,” whilst another said: “You look amazing Kaye! ❤️, Love your outfit! ❤️❤️.”

Kaye Adams is in a long-term relationship with Ian Campbell, and they have two daughters, Charley and Bonnie. She once told The Mirror that "When we first met Ian was in his late 20s working as a tennis coach, spending half his life in Italy and half in Scotland, and he was not a man going to settle down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's an unconventional person and I didn’t have any great thoughts of settling down at that stage either. It was just a relationship that carried on and carried on, very happily, and maybe we just passed the point of getting married.”