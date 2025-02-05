Along with Leslie Segrete, Tom Kraeutler presented The Money Pit, the largest American syndicated radio show offering home improvement advice.

Tributes have been pouring in for radio host Tom Kraeutler after he died at the age of 65 after surgery. He presented The Money Pit alongside Leslie Segrete.

Holland Cooke took to Facebook to share his memories of Tom and wrote: “Tom was an accomplished craftsman, educator and former chair of New Jersey’s first regulatory authority for licensing home inspectors. His weekly radio show is heard on 462 stations, and he assembled a deep trove of information at MoneyPit.com and the most-listened-to podcast on its topic.”

He ended his tribute with these words: “As Tom’s production company Squeaky Doo Productions explores succession options, the weekly radio show will continue, co-hosted by Leslie Segrete.”

Radio Ink reported that Leslie Segrete said: “When my kids were born, Tom was there in the hospital. When my husband died, he held my hand and got me back to work. He was way more than just a friend and coworker. He was family.”

Nora DePalma also shared a tribute to Tom Kraeutler on Facebook and wrote: “I am heartbroken that my dear friend Tom Kraeutler has passed away.

“Construction industry friends know his media company, Money Pit, but Tom was my Jersey brother from another mother for the last 25 years.”

Nora went on to say that “We haven’t been working together for very long before we found out we were just a couple of Springsteen-loving Jersey Shore Italian kids. He and Sue always made sure I got my Jersey food fixes when I visited. And those were such great Springsteen concerts at Giants Stadium.

“Keeping you close in my hearts, Sue, Tom, Sara and Trevor. Tom’s sisters and Mom. Thinking of you, Leslie, Warren and The Money Pitt family.”

Tom Kraeutler is survived by his wife Susan and children Thomas, Sara and Trevor.