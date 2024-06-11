Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Famed Youtuber Ben Potter, who was known to fans as Comicstorian, has died at the age of 40.

Potter had been a popular creator on the video-sharing site, garnering more than 3 million subscribers. Fans flocked to his channel for analysis and news on comic books and superhero films.

His wife, Nathalie, confirmed to viewers that he died on Saturday, June 8 after an “unfortunate accident”. She said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter): “Two days ago, on June 8th, my husband, Ben Potter, passed away in an unfortunate accident. “To many of you, he was Comicstorian, voicing stories from across multiple different mediums. To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for. As a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, or even just a stranger, Ben was loving and genuine. He was someone who would listen and make time for his loved ones. He would do his best to make everyone laugh and make sure they were okay. He was our rock and he'd reassure his loved ones whenever they needed it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She added: “He was my world and I need time to be with friends and family. I have so many things I need to figure out but firstly, I need to grieve. I ask that you respect my privacy as well as everyone else's. Right now my priority is preserving everything he's built and I don't have any plans beyond that. “His channel was one of his greatest accomplishments, and while we all need our time to mourn him, I know he wouldn't want it to end like this. Ben spent over 10 years spreading his love and appreciation for his hobbies. It was through his love of exciting stories and well written characters that got him started on YouTube.”

Nathalie added that she wanted to continue her husband’s work in his honour, saying that they would be “continuing to tell great stories by great people, as well as to keep the memory of our very own superhero alive”. She added: “We supported each other on everything we wanted to do and I'm not about to stop now.”

Tributes poured in for the internet celebrity, with one fan saying: “He did so much for so many. I am absolutely gutted to hear this. Rest in peace, Ben.”