Reality TV couple Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss were winners of the show The Amazing Race.

American TV stars Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss, who met on Season 23 of Big Brother in 2021, have split after four years of dating. Claire Rehfuss shared details of their split on her Instagram stories.

Claire Rehfuss wrote: “Hi everyone, After 4 wonderful years together, Derek and I have decided to end our relationship. Nothing dramatic happened, just the realization that we’re different people who want different things.

“We still care deeply about each other, are grateful for the time we shared, and will remain friends. Thank you for all the love and support, it truly means so much.

“We hope that by sharing we can be given the space and grace to move forward without any speculation or drama.”

Big Brother stars Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss split after four years. Photo: clairerehfuss/Instagram | clairerehfuss/Instagram

“💜Claire & Derek.”

It wasn’t until Claire Rehfuss and Derek Xiao were evicted from the Big Brother house back in 2021 that they started to date. Claire Rehfuss wasn’t meant to be in the Big Brother house but stepped in as a replacement for Christie Valdiserri when she tested positive for COVID-19.

In October 2021, Claire Rehfuss told US Weekly that “I think both of us had like a little bit of a crush, or at least saw maybe there's some potential there, pretty early on in the game,” and also said: But then you just get wrapped up in the game and you just don't think about it anymore. You just are so focused on trying to win the money. And you're not exploring it. You're not really thinking, “Oh, what if this?'"

The couple shared that they were dating on social media and Derek Xiao said: “Expect the unexpected? 😅 Shoutout to all my fellow houseguests for helping us keep one last secret 🙏🏼. Coming out of the Big Brother house has been overwhelming, but I’m so lucky to have had Queen Claire by my side making me smile and laugh everyday ❤️ I’m so excited to see what’s next for us!”