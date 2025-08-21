Elon Musk's ex, Ashley St. Clair, claims she is "getting evicted" amid her custody battle with the billionaire businessman.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old influencer has 11-month-old son Romulus with the X and Tesla owner, and she has started a podcast called Bad Advice after dealing with a "year of unplanned career suicide".

She opened the first episode on Monday (18.08.25) with the announcement: “Well, after a year of unplanned career suicide, many questionable life choices and a gap in my LinkedIn profile that cannot be legally explained, I’ve decided to start a podcast."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St. Clair claims she had no choice but to sign up to a marketing scheme that offered her $10,000 to do an advert. She said: "Polymarket offered me $10,000 to do an ad read. So with that, the roof over my head has been brought to you by Polymarket. Not because anybody asked, but because statistically speaking, it was either join this or join a (multi-level marketing scheme)."

St. Clair is seeking sole custody of Romulus. In March, the 53-year-old entrepreneur hit back at claims he wasn't providing child support and alleged he had “given Ashley $2.5 million" and was sending her "$500k" per year.

Musk - who has 13 other children with different mothers - maintains that he is not even sure if the child is his. According to St. Clair, he has refused to take a paternity test, but Musk denied this to be true. She responded to him on X: "Elon, we asked you to confirm paternity through a test before our child (who you named) was even born.”

St. Clair also claims Musk "withdrew" any money he gave her to "punish" her for "disobedience". She added: “And you weren’t sending *me* money, you were sending support for your child that you thought was necessary… until you withdrew most of it to maintain control and punish me for disobedience. But you’re really only punishing your son.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St. Clair first publicly claimed Musk was the father via X on February 14, writing online: "Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father ... I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause."

In court papers, she previously claimed she began dating the SpaceX CEO in May 2023 and their son was conceived in January 2024.She alleged Musk was not present for the birth despite being given the opportunity and has shown no interest in custody.

St. Clair also claimed Musk had met the child only three times – on September 21 2021 for two hours in New York, for one hour the following day, and for 30 minutes on November 30 2024 in Austin, Texas.