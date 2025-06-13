Sunjay Kapur, a friend of Prince William, reportedly suffered a fatal heart attack during a polo match.

Billionaire Sunjay Kapur and friend of Prince William, has died after reportedly suffering a heart attack while in the UK for a polo tournament. Sunjay Kapur, 53 was chairman of Sona Comstar, a global car parts company. He collapsed at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor

Suhel Seth shared the news of Sunjay’s death on X and wrote: “Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur : he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar …Om Shanti.”

It was initially reported that Sunjay Kapur died after “swallowing a bee” at the polo tournament, but The Times of India reported that “Sunjay’s company did not divulge these details and only said it was a heart attack.”

In a statement, Sunjay’s company Sona Cornstar said: “We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of our Chairman, Mr Sunjay Kapur.

"He was a visionary leader whose passion, insight and dedication shaped the identity and success of our company.”

The Sun reported that “He was previously married to Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor, who claimed he once left her to look after their sick child to play polo with William.

“Kapoor said at the time: “(Sunjay) decided to carry on, leaving me behind to take care of our sick four-month-old son, just to play a Polo match with Prince William."

Only hours before his death Sunjay Kapur had paid tributes to the victims of the Air India Crash and wrote: “Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. (praying hands emoji) #planecrash.”

Following his post on X, many people have paid their own tribute to him and one wrote: “Little did Sunjay know when he was posting the above message as well as this below just three days back that his own time had come. Om Shanti!!” whilst another person wrote: “Omg his last post,” followed by a broken heart emoji.