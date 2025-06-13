Vikrant Massey has taken to Instagram stories to clarify his relationship to Clive Kunder.

According to reports, Air India flight A1171 that left Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 13:39 local time crashed less than a minute after take-off. On board were 169 Indians, 53 Britons, one Canadian, seven Portuguese and 12 crew on the plane; the sole survivor of the crash has been named as British man Vishwashkumar Ramesh, who was sitting in 11A.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X and said: “The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla released a statement which said: "My wife and I have been desperately shocked by the terrible events in Ahmedabad this morning." The statement also went on to say that "Our special prayers and deepest possible sympathy are with the families and friends of all those affected by this appallingly tragic incident across so many nations, as they await news of their loved ones.

"I would like to pay a particular tribute to the heroic efforts of the emergency services and all those providing help and support at this most heartbreaking and traumatic time."

The prime minister Sir Keir Starmer took to X and said: “The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating.

“I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time.”

According to The Hindustan Times, the Air India flight was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and first officer Clive Kundar. Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey took to his Instagram stories initially and wrote: “My heart breaks for the families & loved ones of the ones who lost their lives in the unimaginably tragic air crash of Ahmedabad today 💔.

“It pains even more to know that my uncle, Clifford Kunder, lost his son, Clive Kundar, who was the 1st officer operating on that fateful flight.

“May God give you strength to you and your family uncle and to all deeply affected.”

He then took to his Instagram stories again to clarify reports that Clive Kundar was his cousin and wrote: “Dear friends in the media & elsewhere.

Vikrant Massey took to his Instagram stories to clarify his first post about Mr. Clive Kundar. Photo: Vikrant Massey/Instagram | vikrantmassey/Instagram

“The unfortunately deceased Mr . Clive Kundar was NOT MY COUSIN.

“The Kundar’s are our family friends.

“Request no more speculation & let the family and loved ones grieve in peace.”

Who is Vikrant Massey?

Vikrant Massey is a Bollywood actor who has 2.4 million followers on Instagram. He made his acting debut in 2007 in the series Dhoom Machaao Dhoom and appeared in TV serials such as Dharam Veer, Balika Vadhu and Quboo Hai.

In 2023, he played the lead role of Manoj Kumar Sharma in the movie 12th Fail and won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor.