Tributes have been paid to actor and model Mukul Dev after his death at 54.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Actor and model Mukul Dev, who starred in Son of Sardaar has died at the age of 54 after a brief illness. Mukul’s death was confirmed by Vindu Dara Singh, his co-star on Son of Sardaar who told India Today that “After his parent's death, Mukul was keeping to himself. He would not even step out of the house or meet anyone. His health deteriorated in the last few days, and he was in the hospital. My condolences to his brother and everyone who knew and loved him. He was an amazing person, and we will all miss him.”

Vindu also took to Instagram to pay tribute to Mukul and wrote: “Rest in peace bhai ! You will always be remembered as a beautiful human being and #Sos2 will be your superhit farewell wish you could have witnessed it here but now be the angel from up there ! Love you forever!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tributes have been paid to actor and model Mukul Dev after his death at 54. Photo: thereal_mukuldev/Instagram | thereal_mukuldev/Instagram

Eskay Movies paid tribute to Mukul on Instagram and wrote: “We are deeply saddened by the sudden death of #MukulDev.. An actor who brought depth and authenticity to every role. His contribution to Indian cinema will always be cherished. RIP sir!”

Actor Nasirr Khan shared his tribute to Mukul on Instagram and wrote: “This is how I knew u, this is how I know u and this is how I will remember u Mukul Dev. RIP my friend. Deepest condolences to the family, friends n fans.”

Who was Mukul Dev?

Mukul Dev was a model and actor and was the younger brother of actor and former model Rahul Dev. Rahul Dev shared the news of the death of his brother on his Instagram stories and wrote: “Our brother Mukul Dev passed away peacefully at New Delhi last night. He’s survived by his daughter Sia Dev.”

Rahul also wrote: “Missed by siblings Rashmi, Kaushal, Ramul Dev and nephew Sidhant Dev.” He then shared the address and time of his cremation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mukul Dev made his acting debut in the film 'Dastak' in 1996 and appeared in movies such as 'Jungle', 'Yeh Hai Jalwa', and 'Indian' in the 1990s and early 2000s. According to India TV, “He was also seen in the 2011 comedy-drama film 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' alongside Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Dharmendra, Puneet Issar and Anupam Kher in lead roles.

“He was last seen in the 2023 film, 'Sarabha', in which he played the role of 'Harnam Singh Tundilat'. The film was written and directed by Kavi Raaz and also features Mahabir Bhullar, Kavi Raaz and Ankur Rathee in pivotal roles. The film has an IMDb rating of 8.9.”