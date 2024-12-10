Bob Nunnally’s family announced that he had passed away in a statement.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statement by Bob Nunnally’s family read: “The family requests privacy during this difficult time as we grieve our loss and personally contact family members. It also said: “Thank you for your understanding and kind thoughts.”

Bob Nunnally is best remembered for being a meteorologist for American TV station NBC4 which is based in Ohio. He had to leave the channel in 2022 as he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. NBC4 shared the news of Bob Nunnally’s passing on their Instagram and wrote: “Nearly three years after he left the airwaves to focus on beating cancer, beloved former NBC4 meteorologist Bob Nunnally has died.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monica Day, a morning anchor on NBC4 Today paid tribute to Bob Nunnally on Instagram and wrote: “For 19 years Bob Nunnally has been family. He was more than a colleague more than a friend, he was someone that I loved. When I started at NBC4 I didn’t know anybody, and I knew nothing about the business. I came in under strange circumstances as a temporary part time hire. It was not the warmest of welcomes if I’m being honest but there were a few people who were there for me and Bob was one of them. He was my first friend here, my biggest champion and my partner in crime as we tag teamed weather and traffic. I was his “Moni.” We went through many different anchor teams which eventually included me on the anchor desk. We hosted events, volunteered our time together, celebrated success and were there for the hard times too.”

Monica Day also said in her tribute to Bob that “Something popped into my head today as we were sharing our memories of Bob. What if we all remembered him with an act of kindness or a donation to a local animal shelter or rescue group? He loved animals so much and made so many families complete but helping them find their “fur-ever friend.” What if we kept him with us this Christmas through acts of giving? I can’t think of a better way to show your love and support of Bob. Thank you for all of your thoughts and prayers and for loving Bob all of these years, he loved you too.”

Following Monica Day’s tribute, many former colleagues and friends also left their own tributes. Former reporter Tacoma Perry wrote: “Bob was the best. Prayers to his family and NBC4.” When Bob was interviewed in May by Monica Day, he said that he was cancer free and said: “I have to go back every few months to get a scan to make sure there are no cancer cells.

“So far none. I've been clean every time. But at the same time though, the surgery itself and the aftermath, it took so much out of me.”