Robin Ayers passed away just days after celebrating her twin daughters’ 18th birthday.

Robin Ayers hosted ‘The RA Report with Robin Ayers’ show every weekday from 6 to 7pm on KBLA Talk 1580 in Los Angeles for the past two years. The radio station paid tribute to Robin Ayers in a statement which read: “Robin was a bright light. You could see her radiant smile through the radio,”

“We all respected her immense talent, loved her jovial spirit, celebrated her love of family, and honored her faith in God.”

According to reports, KBLA will pay tribute to Robin Ayers in due course. Robin Ayers’s death comes just one year after she was diagnosed with a leiomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer. According to Macmillan Cancer Support, leiomyosarcoma “is a type of soft tissue sarcoma. arcomas are cancers that develop from cells in the supporting or connective tissues of the body.

“Although leiomyosarcoma is rare, it is one of the more common types of soft tissue sarcoma in adults. It starts from cells in smooth muscle tissue. Smooth muscles are muscles that we have no control over. They are also called involuntary muscles. They are in the walls of muscular organs like the stomach and heart and, as well as the walls of blood vessels. This means leiomyosarcoma can start anywhere in the body.”

Robin Ayers is survived by her husband Rob and twin daughters, Brooklyn and Madison. Tributes have been pouring in for the radio host. Cortney Renae Beauregard took to Facebook and wrote: “The news has truly broken my heart, as I know it has fore veryone who had the privilege of knowing Robin Ayers. Robin was so much more than just a storyteller, she was a living wife, devoted mother, incredible friend and a force of nature in everything she did.”

She also said: “Whether it was a radio host, journalist or event host, she brought an unmatched energy, grace and authenticity to every space she entered.” She ended her tribute with these words: “Rest in peace Robin. You were truly one of a kind.”