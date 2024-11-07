Police in Mumbai have launched an investigation after Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan received a threat against his life.

Cops received a call from a person who threatened the life of the prolific Bollywood actor and demanded ₹50 lakh (£45,800). Officers were able to trace the call to a mobile phone registered in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

Police questioned the man who was registered to the mobile in connection with the threatening phone call, however he claimed that his phone had been stolen on November 2 and he had not made the call. He added that he had previously made a report regarding his stolen mobile.

Shah Rukh Khan previously received a death threat of a similar nature in October 2023. Since then, he has heighten his security team, with six armed personnel accompanying him in public.

The most recent incident led to him remaining behind closed doors for his birthday, to the disappointment of fans. The 59-year-old actor normally greets fans from the balcony of his lavish Mannat mansion every year on his birthday, but chose to not make a public appearance this year amid the police investigation and heightened security.