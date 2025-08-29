Breaking Benjamin drummer Shaun Foist has been forced to leave the band just before they start their tour after a long-term health issue has made performing “nearly impossible”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The American rock band, who have been together for more than 25 years, are about to embark on their U.S. Awaken The Fallen tour.

But, last night the band issued a statement on their social media accounts that said drummer Shaun Foist has been forced to leave the group due to an on-going health battle - but they have enlisted Asking Alexandra's James Cassells to take his place so the tour can continue throughout the rest of August, September and October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the caption of the post, the band said: "We are thankful to @shaunwfoist for all the years of playing with us and being a part of the Breaking Benjamin family. The fall tour starts tomorrow and we are welcoming our friend @cassells to the stage."

The post was accompanied by a photo statement from Shau which read: "Friends, family, and most importantly, the fans- I've battled Hashimoto's disease since 2017, facing fatigue, leg weakness, stiffness, weight changes, and overall drum playing control issues.

"During the Awaken The Fallen Tour, I was experiencing extreme leg fatigue and complications, making drumming nearly impossible. we ran tests on my back that came out fine thankfully, but tests confirmed Hashimoto's had flared, pushing my thyroid into 'hyper' mode, causing weakness and weight loss.

Breaking Benjamin drummer Shaun Foist has been forced to quit the band just ahead of the Fallen the Awaken tour due to an on-going battle with hashimoto's disease. Photo by Instagram/@breakingbenjamin. | Instagram/@breakingbenjamin

James Cassells, a member of Asking Alexandria, will be performing with Breaking Benjamin on their Fallen the Awaken tour after their drummer Shaun Foist had to pull out due to an on-going health battle. Photo by Instagram/@cassells. | Instagram/@cassells

"After speaking with my family and doctors, I've decided to step away from the road at this time to focus on healing. please continue supporting the band and enjoying the shows. i care deeply about our legacy, and i don't want my health to affect performances. thank you for the years of love and support. I will play drums again."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many fans shared their messages of support, along with their own experiences. “I have this same disease and it's insane how much my body has changed and weakened since diagnosis - but I look "normal" from the outside. Take care of your health, you deserve to feel better,” one person said.

A second said how Breaking Benjamin’s music had helped him with his own struggle. “I was diagnosed back in 2013 and it forced me to end my 10-year military career. Seeing you guys shortly after I was forced out brought me back to better times. I am praying that you get the rest you need and can get the flare under control so you can get back to doing what you love, playing drums. Thank you for all the memories your music has given me over the years,” they said.

A third wrote: “Hashimoto's is one of those diseases that doesn't really show on the outside and people can hide it well. I have this disease and it's still a mystery to get it resolved after being diagnosed 8 years ago. I truly understand the fight. Take as much time as you need.”

Hashimoto's disease is an autoimmune condition where the immune system attacks the thyroid gland, causing it to become damaged and swell, leading to an underactive thyroid, according to the NHS. Symptoms can include tiredness, weight gain, and dry skin. Diagnosis involves blood tests to check thyroid hormone levels, and it is treated with synthetic thyroid hormone, though the condition cannot be cured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Cassells is an original member of the English metalcore group Asking Alexandria, which formed in 2008. On his Instagram page, he shared his joy at taking to the stage with Breaking Benjamin. “This one means a lot… I’m incredibly proud to share that I’ll be performing with @breakingbenjamin,” he wrote in the caption. His photo statement read: “Still wrapping my head around this . . . I’m beyond stoked to announce that I’ll be hitting the road with Breaking Benjamin this fall and moving forward.

“They’ve shaped so much of who I am as a musician, and their impact on rock music speaks for itself. It’s a huge honour to be a part of this, and I can’t wait to get out there and play for you all.”