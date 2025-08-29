Singer Jessie J has postponed her upcoming tour after revealing that she is set to undergo a second operation as part of her treatment for breast cancer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brit Award-winning musician, 37, previously revealed in June that she had been diagnosed with early breast cancer and that she would be undergoing treatment. Jessie J, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, has been due to head out on a tour of the UK and Europe in October before heading to the US in November, but she has now confirmed that her health situation means that the shows will need to be postponed.

In an update to fans posted on Instagram, she said: “Unfortunately, I have to have a second surgery, nothing too serious, but it has to be done before the end of the year, and unfortunately that falls right in the middle of a tour that I had booked.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jessie added: “So that is what it is, and I’m sorry. I feel frustrated and sad, but also it is what it is, and I need to be better. I need to be healed, and I know this is the right decision to make. So I’m postponing the tour till next year.”

The UK and Europe dates have been postponed until April 2026, while US dates are still up in the air. The chart-topping performer asked US fans to “bear with us” while new dates were arranged for the tour.

Jessie said that the US leg of the tour is “something that I want to do, but when the time is right”, adding: “So it might be a little later in the year. It might be a little earlier. I don’t know yet. You guys know how much I want to do all of it, but I just can’t. And I have to be realistic.”

Previously revealing her breast cancer diagnosis to her 14.1 million Instagram followers, the Price Tag singer said: “I just wanted to be open and share it. One, because, selfishly, I do not talk about it enough. I’m not processing it because I’m working so hard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Singer Jessie J has postponed her upcoming tour across the UK and Europe after she revealed she was undergoing a second operation as part of her treatment for breast cancer. | Getty Images

“I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories. I’m an open book. It breaks my heart that so many people are going through so much similar and worse—that’s the bit that kills me.”

She has battled with various health issues throughout her life, including being diagnosed with a heart condition at the age of eight and suffering a minor stroke at 18. Jessie also previously revealed that she had briefly gone deaf in 2020 after developing Ménière's disease