Jessie J: Singer rushed to hospital just six weeks after breast cancer surgery

Jessie J has been hospitalised just six weeks after breast cancer surgery, the singer confirmed.

The 37-year-old singer, who previously said her cancer was caught early, is now dealing with an infection and fluid on her lungs.

Posting on social media, she shared a photo of herself from her hospital bed, with an IV in her hand, and described the past few weeks as “the most mentally challenging time”.

She said: “How I spent the last 24 hours. Six weeks post-surgery and I was back in the same ward I was after my surgery. Not expected or planned.

“I had and still have symptoms that pointed towards a blood clot on the lung. It is not a blood clot, thank God.

“They ran a lot tests, which ended up showing I have an infection - still trying to figure out what - and a little fluid on my lungs.

“Finding it hard to breathe in, but I discharged myself last night - I hate being in hospital - and will continue the investigation as an outpatient.”

Jessie, real name Jessica Ellen Cornish, previously revealed that she is not yet cancer free, despite hoping to be rid of the disease.

The singer added that she was “praying” for good news, but the cancer itself was not “all gone”.