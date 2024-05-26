Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s all kicking off at the Cannes Film Festival as a second celebrity, this time actor Massiel Taveras gets involved in a red carpet row with security, just days after Kelly Rowland altercation with the same guard

A red-carpet row has broken out over security guards ushering celebrities up a staircase at the Cannes Film Festival. On Thursday (May 23), pop icon Kelly Rowland was seen confronting a member of security staff as she arrived at the premiere of French film Marcello Mio.

After the guard continued to usher the star up a long range of steps to the theatre, the Motivation singer was caught on camera turning and sternly scolding the guard, including raising her finger towards her. Then, on Saturday, Dominican actor and TV presenter Massiel Taveras appeared to struggle when the same security guard prompted her to make the same walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This time, ahead of the premiere of French film The Count of Monte Cristo, the star was prevented from unfurling her metres-long dress, which featured a picture of Jesus. The pair appeared to bicker as the guard ushered the star up the steps, and things came to a head at the top of the steps as she tried one final time to unfurl the huge, Christ-emblazoned train.

Ugly scenes on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet as altercations break out with security guard. Picture: X (formally Twitter)

Things got physical as the guard was shoved away by the actor, having seemingly been pushed towards the entrance of the theatre. Asked about the incident later, Taveras said "there were other women who attended that carpet, who did not quite look like me, and they didn't get scolded or pushed off or told to get off".

However, colleagues of the security guard said the worker was "only doing her job".

"She was an usher working under a lot of pressure to keep people on the carpet moving, so as to stop crowds building up," said one member of Cannes staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There was no pushing or shoving, or scolding. Security and safety are the priorities, along with keeping to strict timetables set according to contracts – even the celebrities have to stick to the rules.

“Lots of ushers are involved, and they always act professionally and with politeness. In this case, the usher was certainly only doing her job – she didn't do anything wrong."