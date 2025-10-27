A celebrated news anchor will leave his job at the end of the year after almost two decades.

John Dickerson announced the news with an Instgram post earlier today, Monday October 27.

“Local news: At the end of this year, I will leave CBS, sixteen years after I sat in as Face the Nation anchor for the first time,” he wrote.

The 57-year-old went on to praise his colleagues and say they have made him a “better human”. “I am extremely grateful for all that CBS gave me— the work, the audience’s attention and the honor of being a part of the network’s history— and I am grateful for my dear colleagues who’ve made me a better journalist and a better human. I will miss you,” he ended his statement.

His upcoming departure will comes less than one year after he started in his latest position on the network as coanchor of CBS Evening News. He began hosting the program alongside Maurice DuBois in January.

CBS News president Tom Cibrowski issued a statement and said: “After 16 years at CBS News and contributing to every program here, John Dickerson has decided to step away at the end of the year. John epitomizes the very best of journalism.

“He will co-anchor the CBS Evening News until the holidays, when he will say farewell. Until then, we’ll have plenty of time to thank him for his work here and honor his contributions to our success.”

CBS news anchor John Dickerson has announced he is stepping down from his role at the end of 2025 after almost two decades. Photo by CBS. | CBS

The final date that John will appear on-screen has not been given yet, but the US holiday season begins with Thanksgiving, which is on Thursday November 27 this year. This is then followed by Christmas in December, so his last show will come at some point in November or December.

Many fans commented on John’s post and spoke of their disappointment. “I wish you well, but it is a huge loss for CBS. You've been the main reason I've relied on CBS News over recent years,” one person said. A second wrote: “I admire your journalistic integrity, and have always trusted your rigorous and fair reporting and analysis. Thank you. CBS will lose an excellent journalist in a time when Americans desperately need them.” A third person said: “So disappointing. Hope to see you somewhere else. Your words are important.”

John began his career with CBS News in 2009 as a moderator on Face the Nation. He eventually became the network’s political director and host of CBS Mornings.