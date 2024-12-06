Christmas is almost here - and celebrities like Stacey Solomon and Kourtney Kardashian Barker, have been showing off their Christmas decorations as the most wonderful time of year gets closer and closer.

With unlimited budgets, famous faces have been able to turn their homes in to winter wonderlands for the festive season.

Here are some of the most impressive celebrity Christmas decorations as we count down to December 25.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright

Golden TV couple Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have decorated the indside and outside of their home with impressive trees, a festive archway and twinkly lights. They’ve stuck to a traditional green, red and gold colour scheme, but they did have a bit of help putting together their gorgeous display from an events company.

Stacey Solomon

Singer, TV host and mum-of-five Stacey Solomon was one of the first celebs to start getting excited about Christmas, showing her fans that she’d started puttting up multi-coloured Christmas lights on November 1 - much to the horror of husband Joe Swash. Most recently, she has posted a video of two of her children and her tree can be seen in the background. The tree has a pink theme and looks to be covered in bows, flowers and angels.

Stacey Dooley

TV presenter Stacey Dooley, who shares 22-month-old daughter Minnie with her partner professional dancer Kevin Clifton, has shared a video of her Christmas tree, with the caption: “It’s A CAMP CHRISTMAS BABY! LOVE OUR TREEEEEEEEE!”. The festive tree is adorned with dozens of large, brightly coloured bows, twinkling lights and tinsel. The tree was also created by a design studio.

Celebrity Christmas decorations round-up for 2024. Photo by Instagram. | Instagram

Amy Childs

The Only Way is Essex star Amy Childs, who is a mum-of-four, told her followers she’s turned into Mrs Claus this year. She’s shared several photos of her Instagram page which reveal that her Christmas decorations include a huge Christmas tree and a red bauble archway. She’s also opted for a classic red, green and gold colourway when it came to her tree decorations.

Scarlett Moffatt

TV host and mum-of-one Scarlett Moffatt has been inspired by the film Wicked this year for her Christmas decorations and has chosen a pink and green theme that Glinda and Elphaba would be proud of. Her decorations include an archway over her front door which is half pink and half green. The theme continues inside, there’s green foliage, metallic green baubles as well as touches of pink in feathers and lolly pop style decorations.

Paris Hilton

Socialite, TV personality and mum-of-two Paris Hilton is having a very merry pink Christmas this year with her husband and their two children. The star gave a glimpse of her decorations on her Facebook post and it appears she has multiple trees; some of them are completely pink - including pink branches. She also has a traditional green tree, and it’s covered in pink and purple baubles. The trees also have one thing in common - they all have sparkly lights.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker

TV personality, socialite and mum-of-four Kourtney Kardashian Barker is one of the famous faces who is following the underdressed Christmas tree trend. This is more pared-back aesthetic where trees tend to be dressed with little more than pretty lights. There’s no baubles, no tinsel, no chocolates. Michelle Pfeiffer and Jennifer Aniston are also fans of this look.