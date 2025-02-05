Ex-Marine Rudy Reyes, who trains celebrities on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Win, has split from his fiancée Jade Struck.

According to The Sun, Rudy Reyes reportedly has deleted all traces of Jade Struck. 25. from his social media. The Sun also reported that when a fan questioned if Jade was with him in the UK when he stayed in London, the 53-year old confirmed he was single.

In the now deleted reply, according to The Sun, Rudy Reyes said: "We are not together anymore sadly but I take every opportunity for growth and improvement." In response, the fan said: "Oh Rudy, I'm so so sorry to hear that. You always looked such a gorgeous lovely couple.”

Rudy Reyes, who is the new chief instructor on the Channel 4 show, lived together with Jade in California. Jade is a firearms trainer and the couple reportedly got engaged in 2020. Jade is also the voice of character Iskra in the video game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins star Rudy Reyes in shock split from his fiancée. Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins logo. Photo by Channel 4 | Channel 4

According to his website, Rudy Reyes, “In 2003, Rudy’s dear friend and senior Recon mentor was killed. Later in combat, his team leader was wounded in a horrendous night-time ambush, which led to Rudy leading his four man team after cas-evac (casualty evacuation), through Baghdad to the Syrian Border and back. These events are what the HBO series Generation Kill was based on, telling their story of the Invasion of Iraq.”

Rudy Reyes, who trains celebrities on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, is a divorced father-of-two. He previously said of Jade Struck that “She’s the yin to my yang. She gives me so much love and support and has given me purpose.”