Channel 4 star Dale Bowes laid to rest as tributes paid to Steph's Packed Lunch regular by friends and family
An emotional farewell has been paid to a paranormal investigator who appeared on a popular Channel 4 programme. Dale Bowes was a popular part of the programme Steph’s Packed Lunch, but sadly died last month at St Gemma’s Hospice in Yorkshire.
Today (May 7) the 28-year-old is being laid to rest, with many of his co-stars in attendance. For more than 20 years, Bowes had been living with synovial sarcoma cancer, appearing on the show while also undergoing treatment. He lived at home with his parents Corin and Danny, and two siblings. A member of the West Yorkshire Paranormal Society, he had dreamed of becoming a geography teacher in the future.
The Yorkshire Post, a National World publication, has gathered tributes to the beloved TV star.
Steph McGovern, who presented the show Live from Leeds Dock, said: “Gutted to hear Dale Bowes. Dale was one of our fabulous lunchmates who always brought so much wisdom and joy to the show, even in the middle of his brutal cancer treatment.”
His mother Corin added: “He loved his appearance on TV and loved life. He was intelligent and so brave. He never gave up until the last second. He was loved and respected by so many people.
“We are so very proud of Dale, his achievements in life, so sad he can't fulfil all his dreams. He would have been the best teacher. It feels so cruel he was taken.
“We are proud of how he has coped for the past two and a half years since his cancer returned, it was the hardest time for us all. We are so grateful for the support we have had. We are devastated, although we knew for some time that Dale was terminal. We didn't accept it as soon as it was. We miss him deeply, I feel like I have lost a part of me.”
