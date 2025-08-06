Actress Christina Applegate is in hospital with a kidney infection which left her ‘screaming in pain’ and feeling like her appendix was bursting’.

The 53-year-old Dead To Me star, who has an on-going battle with multiple sclerosis, recorded this week’s episode of MeSsy, the podcast she co-hosts with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, from a Los Angeles hospital bed.

She said she was struggling with severe pain as the infection has now spread from both of her kidneys, and is now on IV antibiotics to treat the condition having been hospitalised for a week.

It was while she was in Europe visiting family that she began to feel unwell, Christina told Jamie-Lynn. On the flight back home, however, she decided to go straight to the hospital. “I'm like, I wanna be admitted,” Christina said, sharing her frustration with treatment during her multiple sclerosis struggle.

She continued: “I'm staying here because I want answers. I want every test that you can possibly think of or ones that you haven't even thought of, and I want them done.”

The next day, she said, she woke up with an extreme pain on her right side. “Of course, my brain's like, ‘oh, my appendix is bursting,'” she said. The pain was “radiating” from the back to her front. She said she was in “so much pain” she was “screaming”.

Actress Christina Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis three years ago. Photo by Getty Images. | AFP via Getty Images

Doctors therefore ordered her to have an emergency CT scan at 2am. The scan showed she had a kidney infection, which has now spread to both of her kidneys.

“I’m just gonna be here,” she said, referring to the fact she is in hospital. “Because of this kidney infection, I have to have intravenous antibiotics right now. And that's where we're at.”

A short time later, Christina shared she had been discharged from hospital. “I’m home and have been treated for the kidney infection," she said in a statement to PEOPLE, via her representative, on Tuesday (August 5). "As far as my ongoing stomach thing, it’s a work in progress. I was there 7 days."

In March this year, Christina shared that she has been in hospital more than 30 times in the last three years since she was diagnosed with MS.

The star was diagnosed with MS in 2021, and since then she’s launched her MeSsy podcast, which launched in March 2024, to speak more openly about her condition. She shared during a December 2024 episode of her podcast that she first started experiencing symptoms in 2019, but ignored them.

Referring to a time when she was filming the Dead to Me pilot, she said: “I remember falling that day . . . Hi, first sign of MS!” Applegate wasn’t diagnosed until the filming of the show’s third and final season.