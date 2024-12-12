Christina Applegate noticed the first signs of MS after "falling" on Dead To Me.

The 53-year-old actress was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021, but she has recalled filming the pilot episode of the drama - which aired from 2019 to 2022 - which included a scene where her character Jen Harding was running across a field.

During an episode of her own 'MeSsy' podcast with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, she told Dead To Me director Liz Feldman: "I remember falling that day. Hi, first sign of MS! So, not to bring everybody down, but there I was."

Liz recalled: "I remember you losing your balance when we were shooting the pilot a couple of times. It was very hard to figure it out because, you know, I remember one time, it was really late at night. We’d been shooting probably 14 or 15 hours … It seemed completely reasonable that anybody would be collapsing.”

Christina Applegate in Netflix’s Dead to Me

Christina confirmed: "It was MS."

She revealed her diagnosis with the autoimmune disease - which affects the brain and spinal cord (central nervous system) - in 2021, before the show finished, and she previously admitted that filming the final season helped her deal with the news.

She told Kelly Clarkson in December 2022: "The beauty of Dead to Me is that it gave me almost this weird platform of dealing with it, where I didn't have to be on all the time and I didn't have to make all the jokes and I could fall apart in a scene.

"And it was, like, me. It was my soul actually falling apart, unfortunately, in front of the world, but it was cathartic in a beautiful way."

She and fellow MS patient Jamie-Lynn Sigler launched their 'MeSsy' podcast, to talk about their lives with the illness.

Christina said: "Just some thoughts. When we hold in feelings of despair we give those feelings incredible power. Why Jamie and I have our podcast is to air those feelings. Raw, honest and triggering. And by just sharing we free ourselves. Never feel alone. There is always an ear somewhere. Love you."