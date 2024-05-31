Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following the medical emergency, Matt Rife is now taking time off from touring.

Comedian Matt Rife recently cancelled shows due to a ‘last minute minute medical emergency.’ The 28-year-old was due to perform at the Indiana University Auditorium in Bloomington, Indiana, and was set for two shows there, but cancelled just hours before his performance.

Matt Rife took to X and said: “I’m so f***king sorry, but due to a last minute medical emergency i have to reschedule our shows tonight (again).” He also said: “I’ve been doing 40+ shows a month for a year and half and never had to do something like this, I’m so sorry. I hope you understand and i love you so much.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Rife then took to X a day later to day that “Refunds are being issued, working on it now. Sorry again.” Fans have been quick to respond to his latest tweet.

One fan said: “Not to mention travel costs, hotel costs, dog/babysitter costs, dinner, parking. Twice? Really? Extremely unprofessional and an odd coincidence at the same time. #Lost Fan,” whilst another said: “You NEED a break!! I hope all is well and that you can get some rest that you definitely need. Remember, you’re no good to anyone if you don’t take care of yourself.”

Comedian Matt Rife recently cancelled shows due to a ‘last minute minute medical emergency.’ Picture: Getty

It has now been reported according to Deadline that after his emergency, “comedian Matt Rife has elected to take a two-week hiatus from touring due to health issues.”Deadline also reported that “According to a message sent out by the Chicago Theater and the Ryman Auditorium, venues where Rife had scheduled upcoming dates, ‘On the way to a recent show in Indiana, Matt experienced extreme exhaustion symptoms and nearly fainted heading to the venue. Matt is currently under advisement from his medical team to take immediate time off from touring for two weeks.”

Matt Rife started performing at the age of 15 and moved from Columbus Ohio to Los Angeles when he was 17. He not only self-financed his first one-hour special, Only Fans, which he released through YouTube in 2021, but did the same thing two years later with the follow up, Matthew Steven Rife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad