A stand-up comedian has received backlash after shutting down a heckler at her recent show.

New York-based comedian Natalie Cuomo, 29, called out a male audience member after a crowd work interaction reportedly implied that he was in a gay relationship.

In the video, the man can be heard saying, "I can roast you too. You can’t just roast all of us and get nothing." Cuomo responded, "So you were afraid because I felt like I was saying you’re gay."

The man then interrupted, saying: "I can take the mic." Cuomo pushed back, saying: "It is such a hard time in this world right now. There are so many people that came together to be supportive and amazing, and you’re putting negative energy out here."

She then raised her voice, shouting: "This is the last show—look me in the f***ing eyes. It’s the last show of my fing weekend. It’s a sold-out show, and you want to say mean s*** to me? Okay, so don’t f***ing do that!"

As the audience erupted in support, chanting "Natalie! Natalie! Natalie!", she told the man, "Okay, you can leave."

The man then left, as Cuamo told his friend to leave as well if he wanted, assuring him she wouldn’t take offence. The friend then handed Cuomo his phone, showing a text seemingly from the man, that read, "I did warn you I would get kicked out. She is sensitive, especially for a comedian."

In response, Cuomo took his phone and sent a photo of herself flipping the middle finger, which drew cheers from the crowd.

Later on social media, Cuomo defended her actions, writing: "Right after I said how grateful I was for everyone being there and selling out the show, this little man in the front row decided to let his true colors shine. Always stand up for yourself!! And if you’re going to be rude, at least have the decency to LOOK ME IN THE EYES."

However, her on-stage response divided opinion. Some critics felt she overreacted and should have handled the situation more professionally.

One person commented, "This is not funny. Comedians only do this when they’re in extreme distress." Another wrote, "You’re supposed to respond to hecklers with comedy, not with cringe. This is extremely lame." A third added, "Funnier comedians wouldn’t have crashed out."

Despite the backlash, many supported her response, praising her confidence.

One fan wrote, "Instant forever fan." Another said, "She rocks! If you’re that much of a fragile man, why go to a comedy show knowing you might get roasted? What a dropkick." Another supporter added, "Dude probably peed his pants. Badass Natalie!"