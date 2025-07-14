Conor McGregor has not addressed recent explicit allegations made by Azealia Banks, instead spending his 37th birthday reposting celebratory messages from friends and fans.

The former UFC champion turned 37 on Monday, July 14, and flooded his Instagram Stories with birthday tributes - including private jet photos, cigars, and parties with friends.

Among those who shared birthday wishes were boxer Tommy Welch, the Greenback Records crew, and several others who called him “the game changer” and “big boss.” McGregor also shared footage of himself smiling shirtless next to a private jet and another post declaring, “Get your coffee in and get active! Or F**K OFF 🇵🇸 #MobilityFirstToo.”

His fiancée Dee Devlin, however, has set her social media accounts to private amid media attention.

The birthday festivities come on the same day rapper Azealia Banks published graphic screenshots on X (formerly Twitter), claiming McGregor sent her unsolicited nude images.

“How you gonna send a bitch some crooked dick pics then threaten her not to tell. @TheNotoriousMMA nig** do you know who the f**k I am? This is HARAM,” she wrote, posting two full-frontal mirror selfies that she alleges were from McGregor.

In another post, Banks added: “Like how are you really going to sexually harass me with the potato farmer dick then threaten me not to tell???? Honey…… ain’t u trying to be the president of Ireland what is it giving fam? Use some f***ing sunscreen damn.”

She also claimed he messaged her with the line: “Don’t be a rat cos all rats get caught.” The screenshots she shared include media from a user she does not follow and the threatening message about “rats.”

One user tweeted: “Report Conor to the Police as he's breaking The Online Safety Act 2023.” Another quipped: “Wasn’t expecting to see Conor McGregor dick pics on this fine Monday morning.”

The scandal comes in the wake of McGregor being photographed last week getting close to an unidentified bikini-clad woman on a Florida beach, sparking speculation about his relationship with Devlin, with whom he shares four children.