Azealia Banks: Rapper leaks alleged Conor McGregor nudes on social media after DM row

Azealia Banks has posted explicit images of what she claims are unsolicited nude photos sent to her by Conor McGregor.

The rapper shared screenshots of X (formerly Twitter) direct messages allegedly sent by the former UFC champion. In the tweets, Banks accused McGregor of sending her “crooked dick pics” and attempting to threaten her into silence.

“How you gonna send a bitch some crooked dick pics then threaten her not to tell. @TheNotoriousMMA nig** do you know who the f**k I am? This is HARAM,” she wrote, attaching two full-frontal mirror selfies of McGregor, one captioned “Lifting weights” and the other accompanied by a threatening message: “Don’t be a rat cos all rats get caught.”

In a follow-up post, she added: “Like how are you really going to sexually harass me with the potato farmer dick then threaten me not to tell???? Honey…… ain’t u trying to be the president of Ireland what is it giving fam? Use some f***ing sunscreen damn.”

Another tweet earlier in the morning read: “The motherf****r woke up early LOL.” The screenshots showed hidden media notifications from someone Banks doesn’t follow, along with the threatening line about rats.

Reaction on social media was swift and scathing. One user wrote, “Report Conor to the Police as he's breaking The Online Safety Act 2023 which carries a fine and or prison, as well as placed on the register.” Another quipped, “Conor McGregor’s falloff has been generational.”

Others mocked the situation more bluntly. One posted: “Wasn’t expecting to see Conor McGregor dick pics on this fine Monday morning.” Another person commented: “Why is he lifting weights with his dick, wtf is going on??”

The incident comes just days after McGregor was photographed kissing a bikini-clad woman on a Florida beach - a woman who was not his long-term fiancée Dee Devlin. As reported by The Sun, the Irish MMA fighter was seen cosying up to the unidentified brunette in Fort Lauderdale, laying out towels, placing his hand on her leg, and relaxing with her for several hours. The couple reportedly jetted in via watercraft and were unfazed by surrounding beachgoers.

The 36-year-old has been engaged to Devlin since 2020, and the couple share four children together. Despite previous public displays of affection and a shared family life on social media, McGregor has faced multiple allegations and controversies over the years, including a civil trial in 2023 where he was found liable for assaulting a woman and ordered to pay over £200,000 in damages.

McGregor has not publicly responded to Banks’ allegations or the leak at the time of writing.

Who is Azealia Banks?

Azealia Banks is a rapper, singer, and actress born on May 31, 1991, in Harlem, New York City. She gained recognition for her music and has appeared in films such as Pitch Perfect (2012), The Heat (2013), and The Bling Ring (2013).

In December 2016, she revealed she had suffered a miscarriage. In June 2025, she made headlines again after declaring herself a Zionist and expressing strong support for Israel on X ,including inflammatory remarks about Palestinians. She argued that only Afro-Palestinians should be granted asylum in Israel, claiming, that other Palestinians had committed genocide. This is despite previously stating in 2018 that she would never return to Israel due to racism.

Azealia Banks on stage at the O2 Institute in Birmingham on Friday, September 20, 2024. Photo by David Jackson.

In June, she withdrew from two music festivals - Boomtown near Winchester in Hampshire, and at the Maiden Voyage Festival in London. But overnight she posted on X that she would not be appearing - alleging that she was being pressurised into supporting Palestine.

Banks has previously said she has been diagnosed with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) as well as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and in the past has been accused of homophobia, transphobia, and xenophobia.

A spokesman for the Boomtown festival, which is from August 6 to August 10, said: “Following her post on X in the early hours of this morning, we can confirm that Azealia Banks has withdrawn from the lineup and will no longer be performing at Boomtown Festival. For clarity, Boomtown does not and will never dictate the personal views and beliefs of performers.”