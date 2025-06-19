UFC star Conor McGregor allegedly punched a man a number of times in a nightclub in Ibiza.

A video obtained by The Sun shows the former UFC superstar striking a man twice during the violent altercation and knocking him out. The star appeared to be enjoying a night out with friends at around 5:53 AM on Tuesday when in all kicked off.

The 36-year-old was in conversation with a man before putting his arm around his shoulders and lashing out on the dance floor as music continues to loudly blare. He speaks to the man for a few seconds before hitting him with his left hand while holding a glass of alcohol in his right.

McGregor, a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, then lands another blow just seconds later to leave the reveller on the floor. The Irishman is then protected from his victim by his entourage after flooring him.

UFC star Conor McGregor allegedly punched a man a number of times in a nightclub in Ibiza. (Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) | Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

McGregor was then reportedly allowed to continue partying while the man punched by him was booted out of the venue. One party-goer told The Sun: “Clearly something's been said to annoy him and he's reacted very badly.

“The guy seemed to fall to the floor, and his mates came to pick him up and get him away. There [didn't appear to be any] consequences for Conor, but the guy he punched was taken away and I didn't see him again.”