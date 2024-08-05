Youtube influencer MrBeast is filming a new reality TV game show called Beast Games, but it’s been hit by controversy about alleged contestant mistreatment. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) | Getty Images

YouTube’s biggest star MrBeast is facing complaints about the safety of his new reality show, which he claimed was "the biggest competition series ever", after contestants claimed they were not fed properly.

MrBeast announced he is fronting the new reality series based on his popular YouTube show, 'Beast Games', back in March, but ahead of it’s airing it’s been hit by controversy.

When the show was first announced, the star, whose full name is Jimmy Donaldson, told his 29 million followers on X that the series was 'insane'. Declaring the new series as "the biggest reality competition series ever", he wrote that it is 'big news' for gamers.

But now contestants have complained online and to other YouTube influencers that they lacked regular access to food, water and medication during early production at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. They also alleged that some competitors were injured during the production, which took place in the Spring.

A spokesperson for Donaldson said his team is reviewing the process and soliciting attendees’ feedback ahead of the next phase of production in Toronto.

The complaints about the “Beast Games” production coincide with Donaldson’s acknowledgement this week that he used racial and homophobic slurs years ago in recordings he made as a teenager.

The new reality show, which has already been picked up by Amazon Prime Video to air in 240 countries, is part of Donaldson’s cultural expansion beyond YouTube - where his channel has 307 million subscribers. It will see 1,000 contestants competing for a $5 million cash prize (around £4 million) - the largest giveaway in streaming and television history.

“My goal is to make the greatest show possible and prove YouTubers and creators can succeed on other platforms,” Donaldson said in a March press release from Amazon.

Donaldson’s companies cast 2,000 people to take part in an initial tryout of sorts at Allegiant Stadium in July, with 1,000 of them presumably advancing to the actual show. Amazon Prime Video was not involved and did not respond to the Associated Press’ (AP) request for comment.

A spokesperson for Donaldson said on Friday (August 2) that the promotional video shoot was “unfortunately complicated” by extreme weather, the widespread CrowdStrike outage that wreaked global technological havoc and “other unexpected logistical and communications issues”.

We “have taken steps to ensure that we learn from this experience and we are excited to welcome hundreds of men and women to the world’s largest game show in history”, the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Donaldson offered eliminated contestants $1,000 (around £784) upon leaving the competition and most of those who remain in contention are ready to keep going, the spokesperson said.

Some contestants expected challenges similar to those from the dystopian Netflix show Squid Game, a fictional series and eventual reality game show where deeply indebted people compete for millions in high-stakes children’s games.

The AP reached out to three contestants about “Beast Games”, but they either did not respond or declined to speak on the record because they had signed nondisclosure agreements.

A fourth spoke about feeling deceived about the contest. Scott Leopold, a 53-year-old father from Austin, Texas, told AP he thought he was competing in the actual Beast Games, not a precursor to the show. He said he felt deceived about his chances of winning and that the competition in Las Vegas would not stream on Amazon Prime Video.

He said that Donaldson should not be “villainised”, however, but added that “an apology would go a long way”. “All I can conclude is that he was in over his head,” he said. He concluded: “There were too many people, and I don’t think he knew how to handle the situation.”