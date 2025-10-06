A former Corrie star has revealed that she was rushed to hospital after going partially blind in one eye.

Lisa George, who played Beth Tinker on the ITV soap for 13 years, revealed that she has been battling NAION (non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy), a condition which causes sudden vision loss in one eye due to optic nerve damage. She first experienced sight loss in 2016, but it wasn’t until 2022 when a particular incident causes concern for the actress.

Speaking to The Mirror, Lisa revealed: “I was out for dinner for [former Corrie co-star] Katie McGlynn’s birthday and the restaurant was dark. I looked at the menu and it was all blurry.

“It was. I remember thinking, “Something is really wrong.” I phoned the opthamologist the next day and was sent to A&E and was back in hospital for a week. They told me it must’ve been my diabetes; I hadn’t been fully diagnosed with it yet.”

Lisa added that she was in a much better place now, having received her NAION diagnosis. She said: “I feel like my eyes have stabilised at the moment. I can see distances absolutely fine, but I can’t see writing.

“All writing and numbers are really blurred, so I need glasses for reading, and for driving I have varifocals, so I can see the SatNav. I don’t like doing night driving because I have blind spots, but I think that’s also an age thing! If we were filming Corrie scenes on the pavement in the dark, I’d ask to be on the inside of the pavement because I couldn’t see the edge of the kerb.”

Lisa left Coronation Street in 2024, 13 years after she joined the ITV soap in 2011. Speaking about whether her visual impairment has imapcted her career, she said: “When I was on Coronation Street, the only reason many people knew was because my script was in font size 16 so they could probably see it from the other side of the set!

“I’m classed as “visually impaired” now on my Spotlight CV, and that did make me wonder if people maybe wouldn’t want to cast me. But there is better access now for people with all sorts of disabilities so I don’t let it worry me.”

She added: “I really don’t want my eyes to deteriorate any more. When it first happened, one of my fears was, “How am I going to work in a theatre if the stage is dark?” But I did panto last year and the crew and cast were amazing and made things easy for me.”