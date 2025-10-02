After recent high-profile departures from Coronation street another fan favourite is set to leave the soap - and apparently it’s “common knowledge” among the cast.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fan favourite Coronation Street character is set to leave the soap, it has been reported. Lawyer Dee-Dee Bailey - played by actor Channique Sterling-Brown - is understood to be filming her final scenes in the ITV show by the end of the year.

According to express.co.uk, the cast has been informed of her departure, with the actor considering her next steps. It comes after a number of recent high-profile departures from the street - including the likes of Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) and Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coronation Street was recently crowned Best Soap at the Inside Soap Awards but it is understood actor Sterling-Brown has picked this moment to leave. "Posters are up around the Corrie set behind the scenes, it is common knowledge that Channique is going, and cast have been informed," a source said.

Channique Sterling-Brown attending the British Soap Awards 2025 | Ian West/PA Wire

Dee-Dee soon became a fan favourite after joining the Bailey clan in Coronation Street in 2022. The following year, Sterling-Brown picked up the Best Newcomer gong at the British Soap Awards.

Her most prominent storyline came in 2024, when her relationship with fellow lawyer Joel Deering (Calum Lill) ended with her villainous partner's bloody demise - before Dee-Dee gave birth to a daughter by him.

Meanwhile, no details have yet emerged about how she could leave the soap, despite her final scenes set to be filmed this month.