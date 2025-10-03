A Coronation Street star has confirmed her departure from the soap after three years on the cobbles.

It was previously reported that Channique Sterling-Brown, who plays Dee-Dee Bailey, is departing the cobbles in the coming months. The actress has played the character for the past three years, having being introduced to viewers in 2022.

The actress has now confirmed the reports. Sterling-Brown, who won the Inside Soap Award for Best Newcomer at the 2023 ceremony, told her Instagram followers: “After three whirlwind years of Dee-Dee Bailey, I’ve decided to say farewell to the cobbles. Bittersweet to be saying goodbye, but I am so excited for pastures new and enjoying the end of playing Princess Diana and her many expressions.”

Sterling-Brown is reportedly leaving the soap to pursue other acting opportunities. Her final scenes are scheduled to be filmed later this month.

During her time on the soap, Dee-Dee has been involved in major storylines, including giving birth to her and Joel’s daughter after she helped to expose his sick habit of grooming young children. Viewers praised the actress as her storyline involved a traumatic birth and knock-on complications for the character.

A source previously told Express.co.uk: “Posters are up around the Corrie set behind the scenes, it is common knowledge that Channique is going, and cast have been informed.”

A source also told The Sun: “It was Channique's decision to go and she told bosses some time ago. She's hugely talented and ambitious and the world will be her oyster.”

Her departure is just the latest in a long line for the ITV soap over the past year. Charlotte Jordan (Daisy Midgley), Colson Smith (Craig Tinker), and Sue Cleaver (Eileen Grimshaw) have left the show in recent months. Other departures include Shelley King (Yasmeen Nazir) and Sally-Ann Matthews (Jenny Conner).

In another blow to Corrie, other long-standing character are set for onscreen departures in the coming months. Sue Devaney (Debbie Webster) is set to conclude her devastating dementia storyline, meanwhile Daniel Brocklebank (Billy Mayhew) is set to leave Coronation Street after spending 11 years on the famous street.