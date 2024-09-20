Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coronation Street actress Maureen Lipman, 78, is now engaged after proposing to her boyfriend, David Turner, during a train journey.

Lipman, best known for her role as Evelyn Plummer on the long-running soap, popped the question while the couple were on their way home from an event in Edinburgh, after realising it was Tu B’Av, a Jewish festival where women traditionally propose.

In a piece for The Spectator, Lipman revealed how the spontaneous moment unfolded. She said: “Unable to resist the gag, I slid under the table separating us on to one knee and asked him for his hand. To my surprise and slight panic, he gave it."

The couple shared the happy news with their children on September 8, the birthday of Lipman’s late husband, Jack Rosenthal. Jack, a screenwriter for Coronation Street who wrote 250 episodes, passed away in 2004.

Lipman later entered a relationship with Guido Castro, who passed away in 2021 following a battle with coronavirus and complications related to Parkinson’s Disease.

Lipman has been a fixture on Coronation Street since joining the cast as Evelyn, the no-nonsense grandmother of Tyrone Dobbs, portrayed by Alan Halsall.

Her portrayal has made her a fan favourite, and despite taking a brief sabbatical from the show this summer, she confirmed in a recent interview with Alan Titchmarsh that she has signed on for another year, saying: "It’s good for you, it keeps you on your metal, my goodness me. I mean everything is still completely fascinating to me."

Lipman first introduced David publicly in 2023 when they attended the National Television Awards together.