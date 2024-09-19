Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coronation Street legend Geoff Hinsliff, who spent a decade on the ITV soap, has died at the age of 87.

Hinsliff’s passing was confirmed by by bosses at Coronation Street. He became a household name portraying villain Don Brennan on the cobbles from 1987 until 1997.

Memorable storylines included Brennan involved in kidnappings and attempt murder, as well as his marriage to Ivy Tilsley, played by Lynne Perrie. He also had a frosty on-screen relationship with fellow Corrie legend Mike Baldwin, and would go on to kidnap his wife, Alma, before attempting to run Mike over himself making for dramatic and addictive storylines that hooked viewers.

Tributes have already began pouring in for the beloved soap actor. Helen Worth, who plays Gail Platt on the soap, said: “Geoff was a lovely, quiet man who will be sadly missed by us all. His partnership with Lynne Perry was something rather special and they gave the viewers huge pleasure for many years.”

Alongside his time on Coronation Street, the RADA-trained actor also boasted acting credits in Doctor Who, period sitcom Brass and had a role in the war film A Bridge Too Far. He is survived by his wife, Judith E Steel, and their two children.