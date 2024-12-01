Coronation Street longtime actor Sean Wilson has revealed his "world has been blown apart" after a historic assault allegation led to his highly anticipated comeback being abruptly cancelled.

The 59-year-old actor, best known for playing nurse Martin Platt on the ITV soap for 21 years, was set to return for a major Christmas storyline alongside Helen Worth, who plays his on-screen ex-wife Gail, but his contract was terminated in July after police began investigating an alleged indecent assault from 1997.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, Wilson said: "My reputation was ruined in just eight minutes – my whole world was blown apart. I had no idea who had made this complaint or anything about it, but I lost my job."

Last week, police informed Wilson that no further action would be taken in relation to the allegation, bringing an end to months of uncertainty. The actor expressed relief but remained critical of the handling of the situation.

"This whole entire thing has been unbelievable. No matter who you are, or where you work, you are just one call away from ruin. It is very difficult. I don’t know if I can ever go back."

Wilson said he was invited back to Coronation Street in February and eagerly reprised his role, filming 10 scenes over two weeks. However, in July, he was called to a meeting with ITV executives who informed him about the allegation.

"I was suddenly confronted with three executives who said they had received an allegation that I had put my hands up a woman’s skirt. They also said police had contacted them and told them they had referred the case to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS)."

Wilson described feeling "in bewilderment" as his contract was terminated. He later learned from police that ITV’s account of the allegation was inaccurate.

"I was also shocked to hear the allegation was entirely different from what ITV had said. The police said it was a touch on the backside over the individual’s jeans, on one occasion, and not a hand up a woman’s skirt."

While ITV claimed Wilson left the show for "personal reasons," the actor criticised the network for its handling of the situation, accusing them of getting their facts wrong.

Wilson said:"I’d been there 21 years and there had never been an allegation made against me. It’s been a nightmare."