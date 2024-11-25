Reality star has been telling his fans about a nasty head wound he has sufferd which left him needing hospital treatment.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

37-year-old Wright, who is best known for appearing as a cast member on the first three series of The Only Way Is Essex, has showed off his scars to his 1.9 million Instagram followers after he was rushed to hospital in America.

The star, who has been married to Coronation Street, Our Girl and Brassic actress Michelle Keegan since 2015, suffered a nasty head wound while in Las Vegas for the F1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Updating his Instagram fans on his flight home fto London, the star spoke about what happened to him. In a video posted to his Stories, he said: "Another year done. F1 in Vegas. What an experience.

Adressing his fall directly, he said: “I'm coming home with a little scar. For those that are asking on my Instagram, I fell in the bathroom. I wasn't drunk. It was in the middle of the night, half asleep. Needed a few stitches but I'm all good, absolutely fine."

Reality TV star Mark Wright needed hospital treatment after injuring himself while he was in Las Vegas for the F1. Photo by Instagram/@wrighty_. | Instagram/@wrighty_

Wright went on to share his excitement about seeing Keegan, also 37, again and thanked his friend in Vegas for taking care of him. He said: "On my way home to see the wife. I just want to say a quick thanks to Palms Casino Resorts, also Fontainebleau. Incredible new property in Vegas. F1 as well - thank you so much. A massive thank you for my man Steve Weiser.

"What a guy - setting it all up and giving us an unforgettable week. But now it's home time for Christmas. Can't wait to see my loved ones. Until next time, Vegas. Peace out."

He then revealed that he was watching the classic festive film Home Alone to keep him occupied during the flight.