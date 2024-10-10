Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Only Way is Essex star has gone Instagram official with her new girlfriend Molly McCann-Pearson - but who is she, and who have they each dated previously?

Reality star Parman, aged 33, announced her new relationship by sharing a photo of herself and McCann-Pearson on her Instagram on Wednesday evening (October 9).

She posted a video montage of the pair together, sharing their memories over the past few months. The clip begins with a sign that reads: 'Will you be my girlfriend?' before going into a black and white montage of clips of the new couple. The video was set to the Billie Eilish song Birds Of Feather.

The full caption read: “In a world that often rushes by, it’s the beautiful connections that truly stand out. I don’t know where to start really but show my appreciation for you. I’ve never met someone with such beautiful qualities and everything I’ve been searching for in life.”

She continued: “Your drive, kindness, caring, loyal and loving nature is the highest I’ve ever seen in someone and even though it’s only been a short while, you’ve done nothing but made me the best version of myself so far and I just wanted to say thank you. I can’t wait to create so many more magical memories with you. Love your number one fan @meatballmolly”.

Replying to the sweet post, her girlfriend wrote that she agreed with her sentiments. She said: “What a lovely post Fran here’s to many more memories.”

Who is Molly McCann-Pearson?

McCann-Pearson is a 34-year-old English mixed martial artist. She is a former Cage Warriors Flyweight Champion and currently competes in the women's Strawweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

She grew up in Liverpool. She first trained in karate, kickboxing, and Thai boxing before starting boxing around the age of 12. She then played football for five years and was signed to football club Liverpool age the age of 16, but then an ankle ligament injury brought about her football retirement.

She went on to graduate from Liverpool John Moores University with a degree in sports development and physical education. She started MMA training in 2013. In her early years as a fighter, she supported herself by working at Subway, which earned her the nickname Meatball Molly.

She came out publicly as lesbian at the age of 25. In a 2022 BT Sport documentary she said: "I absolutely ran from it until the wheels fell off, until I couldn't run no more." She went on: “I fell in love with a woman, and she was really amazing in terms of allowing me the space to come out – and to come out at my speed.”

In the same interview, she also spoke about how she was trolled online when she announced her sexuality - and how this inspired her to write a children’s book. She explained: “That is why I wrote a children’s book, (called Be True To You), for kids, for them to know that like we’ve all done it and we’ve all been there.

“I just wrote a short book for kids that’s illustrated about my life and how I came out, and how I was bullied. And then at the end of the book, there’s a space for them to then speak about their story.”

You can buy Be True To You on Amazon now. McCann-Pearson seems is not the only athlete in her family as she is the cousin of Irish boxer Katie Taylor.

Who has Fran Parman dated previously?

Fran starred on The Only Way Is Essex for seven series and was known for her relationship with her house mate James ‘Diags’ Bennewith. She was introduced in to the show in 2014 as Bennewith’s new house mate, and at the time she was dating his best friend Tom Pearce. That connection didn’t last long, however, and the pair soon began exploring their romantic connection. They then moved from best friends to lovers.

They went on to date for three years, before confirming their acrimonious split in September 2017. Parman left the show a year after their split.

Sources claimed at the time that Parman “felt lost” because their break-up. Insiders said at the time: 'They don't talk at all now that they've split. . . she is utterly heartbroken and can't stop crying.”

She hasn’t dated anyone publicly since then, before announcing her relationship woth McCann-Pearson.

Who has Molly McCann-Pearson dated previously?

McCann Pearson has previously kept her relationship status very private and has not dated anyone in the public eye previously.

In the aforementioned BT Sport documentary she spoke about how some people’s perceptions of gay relationships are very difficult to navigate. She also spoke about a girlfriend at the time, but did not give her identity.

She said: “People just don’t know the shame that you get made to feel for being gay. It’s horrible sometimes – the looks, even laughs. I would still say I struggle with being openly gay, or walking down the street holding my girlfriend’s hand. Because of the looks that you get, it makes you feel inferior, and it’s not nice.

“[But] my surrounding people didn’t judge me, and I constantly thank MMA and that community for that, because they allowed me to be me. And they accepted me for me.”