The Crown star Emma Corrin splits from Oscar winner Rami Malek after two years
Although Emma Corrin and Rami Malik reportedly bought a £5million mansion in Hampstead, north London, less than a year ago, the couple are now believed to have split. Emma Corrin, 29 and Rami Malik, 42 were first spotted together at a Bruce Springsteen concert in July 2023.
Rami Malik, who portrayed Freddie Mercury in the movie Bohemian Rhapsody, previously dated his co-star Lucy Boynton. Emma Corrin, who came out as non-binary in 2021, told Vogue the following year that “I feel much more seen when I’m referred to as ‘they,’ but my closest friends, they will call me ‘she,’ and I don’t mind, because I know they know me.”
Emma Corrin also revealed in the Vogue interview that “In my mind, gender just isn’t something that feels fixed,” they say, “and I don’t know if it ever will be; there might always be some fluidity there for me.”
In January 2025, Rami Malik told The Guardian that “That person [is] fascinating,” in reference to Emma Corrin and also said that when she organised a surprise Thanksgiving dinner for him, it “blew him away.”
It has recently been revealed that Emma Corrin will be starring alongside Jack Lowden in a new Netflix version of Pride and Prejudice, written by best-selling author Dolly Alderton. Dolly told Netflix that “Once in a generation, a group of people get to retell this wonderful story and I feel very lucky that I get to be a part of it.
“Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice is the blueprint for romantic comedy — it has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life. The book is a gift to adapt — packed with drama and depth as well as comedy and charm. In it lies the opportunity to examine the complexities of love, family, friendship and society, while aspiring to Austen’s delightfully observational voice. With Euros Lyn directing our stellar cast, I am so excited to reintroduce these hilarious and complicated characters to those who count Pride and Prejudice as their favorite book, and those who are yet to meet their Lizzie and Mr Darcy.”
