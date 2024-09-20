Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A cyclist was crushed to death by a coach while out on a bike ride - just hours after she posted a video online showing her laughing with her friends.

Influencer Pan Haili, who was also known online as Hayley, was riding her bike near Hong Kong Disneyland on Lantau Island, China, when she became caught under a coach's rear wheel and died. The 31-year-old set off on her route at around 10am on Sunday (September 15), according to local news reports, and died a short time later.

It was around 2.55pm on Keung Shan Road, that Haili was travelling down a hill and lost control of her bike. She then reportedly veered into the opposite lane and crashed into the coach. The social media star, who came from Maoming in Guangdong Province, was run over by the vehicle’s rear wheel.

Emergency services were called, but when medical professionals arrived on scene nothing could be done to save Haili. The police covered the late star’s body with a white sheet and began gathering evidence at the scene.

The 59-year-old coach driver, surnamed Chung, was placed under arrest, as reported by local publication NeedToKnow. The cause of the accident is currently being investigated.

Haili had over 13,000 followers on social network Douyin, the Chinese equivilant of TikTok. She had been riding with around 10 friends at the time of the accident. The cycling enthusiast regularly posted photos and videos of her taking part in events and races. Just before her death, she posted a video of her and friends smiling as they prepared to set off on their bikes.

Veteran cycling coach Kenji Leung said the route taken by Haili was popular among cyclists, although not suitable for beginners, South China Morning Post reports. He told a radio programme on Tuesday (September 17): “Some of the sections of the route are quite steep,” adding the inclines ranged from 7% to 15%.

He also said the rapid changes in the incline in some sections of the road means it is essential for cyclists to have proper control. Leung believes Haili was capable of navigating the route, however, but said she may have been unfamiliar with the path and had not anticipated what he called several “S-shaped curves”.

Haili’s death has prompted calls from local people for authorities to step up road safety publicity, particularly as bike tours have become more popular among visitors as various routes have been promoted on social media. Leung called for tourists and locals who wish to go cycling to seek guidance from local veteran cyclists when navigating challenging routes.